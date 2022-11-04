Forest clearing for Bayshore project: Nature experts call for green spaces to be prioritised in urban planning

SINGAPORE: Nature experts have urged authorities to prioritise green spaces in urban planning moving forward, rather than leaving them as an afterthought.

This follows the news on Thursday (Nov 3) that about 31ha of forested areas near East Coast Park, equivalent to about 43 football fields, will be cleared from next year to make way for housing developments and a connecting road in the upcoming Bayshore precinct.

The area, among the last substantial forest fragments in the east, is situated on reclaimed land and has been earmarked for housing development since 2003, with plans for the precinct to include public and private homes and two future MRT stations.