Competing in a global tournament from behind bars: How chess is changing mindsets in a Singapore prison
CNA visits Changi Prison to find out how a new chess programme is making a difference.
SINGAPORE: Minutes before their first international chess tournament on Tuesday (Oct 8), Singapore’s eight representatives receive instructions from grandmaster Kevin Goh.
“Don’t tense up,” he says, while walking them through the competition format.
One of the group leaves momentarily to use the restroom; another does some stretching.
In front of the eight are their own laptops, from which they will do battle with rivals from around the region.
But this is no ordinary chess contest.
The laptops have locked keyboards, the competitors are supervised closely by officers, and they are vying from Changi Prison.
The Intercontinental Online Chess Championship for Prisoners (IOCCP) is about to begin.
AN "INSATIABLE HUNGER"
Last year, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS), in collaboration with the Singapore Chess Federation, introduced a chess programme for inmates within Changi Prison’s B1 institution, as part of the Chess for Freedom (CFF) initiative.
The aim was to harness the qualities of chess to aid in inmate rehabilitation and reduce recidivism.
Integral to CFF's inception was Mr Goh, who's one of just six chess grandmasters in Singapore. This is the highest title a chess player can attain.
“Ever since I joined the Singapore Chess Federation, (I had been thinking) about how we can improve the awareness of the game and all its healthy benefits,” he told CNA.
“We brainstormed a few key ideas and one of the ideas which came out was this exact programme.”
Praising the initiative, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said: “It's good to provide pro-social alternative activities or even hobbies for our inmates, so that they can pick up and then put their focus and attention on something that they grow to like."
The programme was piloted in August last year with 34 inmates. To date, a total of 58 have participated in CFF.
"When people heard that the chess (grand)master was coming to teach them how to play chess, they got very interested," recalled Rehabilitation Officer (RO) Lim Wee Siong, who heads the CFF.
During the first session, Mr Goh, who's also the Singapore Chess Federation's CEO, competed against 18 inmates in a simultaneous exhibition.
"There's a limit to what they can do here. This game allows them to focus their minds on something that is challenging and stimulating," he said.
While initially concerned if he could sustain the interest of inmates, Mr Goh soon realised that this would not be an issue.
“The inmates were very cooperative, and listened to every word. They enjoyed the whole experience … It’s always an enjoyable experience every time I come (to teach).”
Under the CFF, inmates can attend fortnightly sessions facilitated by the chess federation, where they focus on strategies, play friendlies and exchange stories among others.
There are also self-run sessions conducted during weeks between CFF sessions. Here, inmates get to practice, revise and improve skills with their peers.
While the hope is for inmates to get better at chess, it's also about more than that, said Mr Goh.
“The idea is to teach certain thinking techniques and decision-making processes,” he said.
And there's an “insatiable hunger" to learn more.
"They want to show me their notes ... They come to me and immediately ask questions. They just want to absorb more information," Mr Goh added.
Inmate Feng (not his real name), who was one of the eight competing at the IOCCP on Tuesday, said: "As you play, you realise that international chess is quite beautiful."
"There are so many possibilities in the game itself that you really want to dive into it and learn more. It is slowly growing on me."
A CLEAR CHANGE IN BEHAVIOUR
The impact of playing chess has gone beyond just provoking curiosity and willingness to learn, according to RO Lim.
He cited how an "impulsive" inmate who frequently got into arguments has now changed in the way he interacts with officers and fellow inmates.
"He is no longer so thoughtless ... He will take a step back and think of what's the (best way) of going ahead," said RO Lim.
While he used to be similarly reckless in how he played chess, he has now learnt the value of patience, the officer added.
The programme has also helped to foster a sense of community, added Feng, who's incarcerated for drug-related offences.
"In the prison setting itself, we may not be very friendly to each other. Through chess, it brings people together," he said. "Especially with this competition, each of us put aside our differences and work towards the common goal.'
And then there's the sense of accomplishment, added RO Lim.
"(Another inmate) told me that throughout his life he had never felt so acknowledged, never felt that he could achieve so much."
Organised by the International Chess Federation and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in Chicago, the IOCCP brings together inmates worldwide for a friendly chess tournament.
In 2023, 118 teams from 50 countries participated, making it the biggest chess event ever held among correctional facilities.
"To see how the inmates have not only developed the passion (but) the expertise in this - I feel very proud. We never expected them to be able (compete) within a short period of time," said Associate Professsor Faishal.
He added that the Singapore Prison Service will explore how to expand the programme.
While the Changi Prison representatives did not advance to the championship round of the competition, their interest in chess is unlikely to be dented.
"Playing with the international community, I realise that they are very, very strong," said Feng. "It surprised me."
He has already made plans for when he's released: He wants to find a chess club and to continue playing competitively.
"The fact that I got a chance to participate in his championship, I think I'm quite good at it somehow," he said, with a laugh.
Said RO Lim: "I want them to realise after participating in this competition that their past doesn't define what they are now ... They can be better or even greater than what they have been."
"I hope they can leave the past (behind) and move on to a new chapter."
Whether the inmates will do that inside or outside prison is anyone's guess. But for now, the learning continues – about and more importantly, from the game of chess.