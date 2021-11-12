Death row inmates, staff among more than 200 infected with COVID-19, says prison service

SINGAPORE: More than 200 people across all prison facilities, including inmates and staff members, have been found to be COVID-19 positive and are in different stages of recovery, said the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) on Thursday (Nov 11).

In a media statement, SPS said that, as of Wednesday, the count comprised 169 inmates, 54 supervisees and nine staff members. Supervisees are inmates who are at the tail-end of their sentences working in the community in jobs such as those in the logistics, cleaning, and food and beverage sectors.

The comments came after Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran Dharmalingam was granted a stay of his execution on Tuesday following a positive test for COVID-19.

No staff members or inmates are currently hospitalised for COVID-19. Three supervisees are in hospital as they are symptomatic, but their condition is currently stable, said SPS.

Of the 169 inmates, 116 are from Institution A1 at Changi Prison Complex, including prisoners on death row. They tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov 6 to Nov 10.

The rest of the inmates comprise newly admitted inmates who were infected before entering prison and those who reported sick with symptoms while in prison.

SPS said it has temporarily placed Institution A1, where Nagaenthran was housed, on lockdown and enhanced the testing regime for inmates and SPS staff members, as well as for vendors and volunteers entering prisons.