‘Gangster is nothing’: Former inmate who renounced gang membership in prison says it gave him freedom

John recalled the day he stood before other inmates, sweating but determined to renounce his gang membership. He knew that some of them were still active gang members who were well known in the scene.

“When I stood in front of them, they looked at me and asked if this is the guy who wants to renounce, because of my past history and what I did for the secret society,” he said. “That's also a big shock for them.”

While John’s ceremony was witnessed only by other inmates, the current practice is to invite the inmate’s family members, counsellors and prison staff.

This came after SPS reviewed the process and realised how important it was for inmates to make the commitment in the presence and support of family members.

“It’s a very powerful statement, because that’s when you stand firm in front of people who could be fellow gang members to renounce your gang,” said Superintendent of Prisons (Supt) Chin Soon Theen, a senior assistant director in SPS’ Operations Division.

PRISON ASSAULT RATE

Helping inmates renounce gangs is one way SPS takes “preventive steps” to reduce violence in prison, the agency said in a news release.

According to SPS’ latest stats, the prison assault rate for financial year 2021 is projected to be around 46 assaults per 10,000 inmates. The rates have “stabilised” since FY2019 and FY2020, SPS said, when it was about 46 and 47 respectively.

The recent rates have gone up from the past few years, when they ranged from 24.4 in FY2016 to 39.1 in FY2018.

Still, SPS said its assault rate is “low” when compared to correctional institutes in other jurisdictions.

The rate typically covers attacks by inmates on prison officers or fellow inmates, during which victims sustain serious injuries, SPS said. These inmates are charged under aggravated prison offences.

“Assaults and fights between inmates happen mainly due to interpersonal differences between inmates, and their struggles to manage their anger and negative emotions,” SPS added.

“Some incidents involve inmates assaulting the staff when the inmates are corrected or stopped by staff for not complying with prison rules and regulations.”

STIGMA OF LEAVING GANGS

But for some inmates, renouncing their gangs could lead to more problems with their peers.

“Some of them may face stigmatisation or issues along the way clearly, because of their entrenched gang affiliation,” Supt Chin said. “We provide support groups to ... enhance their resolve to resist joining gangs subsequently.”

Inmates who feel pressured by their peers can approach prison officers at any time to request for counselling sessions or support. There is also a free tattoo removal programme to help them further disassociate from gangs, SPS said.

To date, 1,463 inmates have taken part in the Gang Renunciation Programme since its launch in 2009, SPS said. CNA has asked for the total number of inmates who entered prison with gang affiliations since 2009.