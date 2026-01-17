From courtroom to Changi Prison: What happens after an offender is sentenced
Singapore prison officers share about the process of taking a sentenced person from the courtroom to the Changi Prison Complex, and the challenges they face in their line of duty.
SINGAPORE: Working in Singapore’s prison system can sometimes take an emotional toll, having to handle prisoners with a mix of firm action and empathy in the line of duty.
However, it is all in a day’s work for Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Teo Seng Boon.
“I try to be professional, so whatever things that happen within prisons, I will leave it in prison. When I go home, I will not think about work,” said the staff officer who handles inmates’ admissions, external movements and releases at Changi Prison Complex.
“This is what I've been telling myself for the last 20 years,” said the 47-year-old veteran.
His colleague, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Muhamad Asfadly Aspar, also shared that such professional resilience is developed over time. It comes with experience and is also down to the personal nature of each officer, he said.
“My years of experience in prison actually helped me to be ready here,” said the 46-year-old team leader at the State Courts lock-up.
ASP Asfadly had prior postings handling the custody and rehabilitation of inmates in prison, as well as serving as a reception operations officer who handled the in-processing of inmates.
DSP Teo and ASP Asfadly are among the officers who play a role in the Singapore prison admission process.
Media outlets were given a behind-the-scenes look at the process on Thursday (Jan 15) by the Singapore Prison Service.
That process begins at the State Courts right after a person has been convicted, and ends with them heading into their cell in Changi Prison Complex.
SHOWING EMPATHY
The most challenging episodes involve first-time inmates, who often enter the system confused, fearful and emotionally overwhelmed.
“We can sense that they may be a bit shocked to come into the prison system, and they may be emotionally unstable, then they will start – start to cry, start to be angry, start to be uncooperative,” said DSP Teo.
In such cases, the officer will “try to counsel them and persuade them to follow the rules and regulations”, he said.
Those who have not been in the prison system before may tend to show signs of stress, said ASP Asfadly, as they are unsure about their time in prison.
He recalled an incident where a mother was in distress at the State Courts lock-up, anxious about her children’s welfare after learning that she was going to be jailed.
“The subject really didn’t know what to do. She had issues where at home, the kids are not being taken care of, and so she was actually a bit emotional,” he said.
“She actually asked whether she could be released. Unfortunately not, because the warrant had been given for her to go to prison.”
Prison officers are equipped with the skills to respond with clear communication and restorative practices.
It helps the officers show “empathy towards them, to show care and concern, so that they can be ready to go into prison”, said ASP Asfadly.
In the case of the distressed mother, that meant assuring her there was a telephone she could use to contact her relatives or next-of-kin to ensure her children were taken care of, he said.
However, there are also situations where officers have to physically restrain an inmate who is violent or trying to harm himself.
“That's where we have no choice but to intervene to prevent further injury to himself or to the staff,” said DSP Teo, who considers those episodes among the toughest parts of the job.
JOURNEY TO CHANGI PRISON
The journey of an inmate typically begins at the State Courts, where they are convicted and sentenced in the courtroom.
They are then taken to a holding room where their identities are verified, before their hands and legs are shackled as they are taken away. Elderly inmates get softer restraints.
They are moved via secured passageways through the building in Havelock Square, where there are no members of the public.
The next stop is the basement, where they surrender their possessions and are allowed typically one phone call.
Those who need to settle their fines or bail matters are allowed two calls.
They also change into their inmate attire: a white T-shirt, clear slippers and shorts – dark blue for jail, and brown for those in remand.
The prison bus – known as the Black Maria – then transports them at the end of the day to Changi Prison Complex.
Upon arrival, inmates will undergo screening by sniffer dogs and body scans to detect any contraband items.
Inmates have tried smuggling in items, such as lighters and small bottles, through body cavities such as their anus.
They are then medically assessed by a doctor before finally being taken to their cell.
SECOND CHANCES
Despite the challenges, the job is a meaningful one.
DSP Teo recalled an unexpected public encounter with a former inmate that reaffirmed his belief in rehabilitation.
“There was one occasion where I saw an inmate who was having dinner with his family, and he happened to recognise me, and he called out to me, and he actually thanked me for the help that I'd given to him while he was incarcerated,” he said.
He added that although it was just a small gesture, “it made me very satisfied that I've helped someone to get back into his life”.
DSP Teo said that he always tries to look for the positive within inmates, as there must be a reason why they are acting this way.
“I hope that society will also look at them through this lens by giving them a second chance,” he said.