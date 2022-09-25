'I feel very fresh': The former gangsters in prison getting their tattoos removed for free

Sophian felt the first session did not do much as his tattoo was still pretty visible. "It's still dark so they need to up the volume (of the laser)," he said, mentally preparing himself for the pain.

But Dr Tam said a patient's skin colour could affect the strength of the laser used, pointing out that those with darker skin could be more susceptible to discolouration or scarring.

"We don't want that to happen, so you may then therefore have to go lower power and do more sessions," he said.

Other factors include the type of tattoo ink used and how deeply etched it is. Metallic ink embedded deep in the skin will take much longer to remove, Dr Tam said.

He pointed out that patients usually wait six to eight weeks between sessions for their body to remove the broken tattoo pigments in the upper layers of the skin, before the laser can penetrate deeper to hit the rest of the pigments.

The ink colour plays a part too. Dr Tam said that black, blue and red ink is easier to remove, while green and yellow ink needs to be removed using a laser with a different wavelength and power.

CRACKING SOUNDS

It was soon Sophian's turn to go. He entered the room and was greeted by Dr Tam, who confirmed his personal details against an official prison form. Dr Tan checked Sophian's tattoo, asking him about his previous session and how his skin reacted.

"We want to know how they responded to the previous session. Was there a lot of discomfort especially like blisters and infection, so we know if we should use the same power, lower the power or increase the power," he said.

Everyone in the room, including the prison officer escorting Sophian and an SPS assistant helping Dr Tam, put on protective shades against the blinding laser. Sophian himself wore white protective goggles that looked like eyeballs.

The inmate sat on a chair and stretched his arm out, readying himself for the procedure. The door was shut, and a red blinker flashed outside.