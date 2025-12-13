Pritam Singh apologises for comments on CNA interview, accepts they could be seen as contempt of court

SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh has apologised to the court over comments he made on CNA's The Assembly programme after being informed that his statements were in contempt of court.

"I accept that my statements may be construed to be in contempt of court, including to impugn the integrity, propriety or impartiality of the court," he said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Dec 13).

"Given that, I wholly and unreservedly apologise to the court and will avoid making comments to the same or similar effect in future."

In the episode of The Assembly, a series which features interviews with newsmakers conducted by a group of neurodivergent individuals, Mr Singh responded to a question on how he felt about being called a liar.

The episode was recorded in July. It was aired on Nov 5, a day after the High Court heard Mr Singh's appeal against his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee. The court dismissed his appeal on Dec 4.

Mr Singh, the Workers' Party (WP) chief, noted on Saturday that he had also posted about the CNA interview on Facebook on Nov 6 and Nov 8.