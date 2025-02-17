Pritam Singh to appeal conviction and sentence after being fined for lying to parliament

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh will appeal his conviction and sentence after he was fined on Monday (Feb 17) for lying to a parliamentary committee.

Singh was found guilty of two charges of lying to parliament over false testimonies he gave to a Committee of Privileges on Dec 10 and Dec 15, 2021, during its inquiry into former WP Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan's conduct.

He was given the maximum S$7,000 (US$5,200) fine for each of the charges.

Speaking to the media outside of the State Courts after the hearing, the Leader of the Opposition called the verdict a "disappointing" one.

He said he would appeal both the conviction and the sentence but declined to go into details.

"I don’t want to go too far into that, let the process take its course and we’ll see what the results (are)," he said.