Live: Verdict expected in the trial of Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: Four months after his trial began, Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh is set to learn his fate on Monday (Feb 17) as the State Courts deliver their verdict on two charges of lying to parliament.



The case stems from Singh’s handling of former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s false claim in parliament about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station.

Follow our live updates as we bring you the latest from the courtroom, including reactions from Singh, his legal team and political observers.