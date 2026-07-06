Hearing for possible sanctions against Pritam Singh, sought by Law Society, fixed for Aug 13
The matter will be heard before the Court of Three Judges - the highest disciplinary body for lawyers.
SINGAPORE: A hearing has been fixed before the Court of Three Judges to determine what disciplinary sanction, if any, should be imposed on Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh as a lawyer.
According to the Supreme Court's hearing list, the case - The Law Society of Singapore v Pritam Singh - will be heard on Aug 13 at 10am.
The hearing is described as "disciplinary proceedings for Advocates and Solicitors of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore".
Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon will preside over the hearing, alongside Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.
The Law Society is represented by a team of lawyers from Drew & Napier, led by Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull. Mr Singh is represented by Peter Low Chambers lawyers, Mr Peter Low and Ms Elaine Low.
The hearing follows Mr Singh's conviction on two counts of giving false evidence under oath to the Committee of Privileges that investigated former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan's false claim in parliament.
In February 2025, a district court found Singh guilty of the two charges and fined him S$14,000 in total.
LawSoc said in March it had initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr Singh earlier this month as required under the Legal Profession Act following his conviction.
Under Section 94A of the Legal Profession Act, where a regulated legal practitioner has been convicted of an offence involving fraud or dishonesty, the Law Society must apply to the court for disciplinary action.
The Court of Three Judges - the highest disciplinary body for lawyers - will determine what sanction, if any, should be imposed. Under Section 98 of the Act, it may order that an advocate and solicitor be struck off the roll, suspended from practice for up to five years, censured, fined up to S$100,000, or a combination of those sanctions.