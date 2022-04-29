Committee of Privileges report: Public prosecutor refers case against Pritam Singh, Faisal Manap to police for investigations
SINGAPORE: The case regarding the conduct of Workers' Party leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap before the Committee of Privileges has been referred by the public prosecutor to the police, the Singapore Police Force said on Friday (Apr 29).
"The police have been going through the evidence provided by Parliament and will now be engaging persons relevant to the case as part of the investigations into the possible offences disclosed," the SPF said.
In its final report on Feb 10, the Committee of Privileges - convened to look into lies told by former WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan in Parliament - recommended that WP secretary-general Pritam Singh and vice-chair Faisal Manap be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations.
The committee had found Ms Khan guilty of abuse of privilege for lying in Parliament on Aug 3, and then repeating the lie on Oct 4.
The committee said then that it was satisfied that Workers' Party secretary-general Mr Singh and vice-chair Mr Faisal had been "untruthful in their evidence under oath".
In August, Ms Khan - then an MP for Sengkang GRC - had claimed in Parliament that she accompanied a victim of sexual assault to a police station, alleging that the police mishandled the case.
Pressed for the details of the case by Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan, Ms Khan declined to provide them, saying then that she did not want the victim to relive her trauma.
In October, Ms Khan again declined to provide more details regarding the case to Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, citing confidentiality reasons.
Then in November, Ms Khan admitted to lying about the case and apologised in Parliament, stating then that she herself was a survivor of sexual assault and had heard about the supposed victim’s experience at the police station during a support group session she attended.
Leader of the House Indranee Rajah then referred Ms Khan’s conduct to Parliament's Committee of Privileges.
Ms Khan, Mr Singh and Mr Faisal - as well as WP chair Sylvia Lim, Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim and WP members Loh Pei Ying, Yudhishthra Nathan and Lim Hang Ling - appeared before the committee across several sessions in December last year.
The committee’s final report in February described Mr Singh as having been the “operating brain” in Ms Khan - who said in December that Mr Singh had told her to take the lie “to the grave” - perpetuating the untruth.
It determined that the Leader of the Opposition had lied while giving evidence under oath before the committee, which could amount to perjury.
Meanwhile, Mr Faisal's refusal to answer questions could amount to contempt of Parliament.
On Feb 15, Parliament voted to refer Mr Singh and Mr Faisal to the Public Prosecutor.
Mr Singh said then that he rejected the findings by the Committee of Privileges, and that “gaps and omissions” in the report suggested political partisanship.
He added that he intended to clear his name and would cooperate fully.