Guilty verdict may affect Pritam Singh's reputation, but unlikely to drastically sway voters: Analysts
Both supporters and detractors would have already formed opinions of the Workers' Party chief, experts said.
SINGAPORE: Pritam Singh’s guilty verdict may affect his standing but the case is unlikely to be an election game changer for the Workers’ Party (WP), political analysts said.
How this will change the way the public views him will depend on how closely voters followed the case and their initial perspective of Singh, said Dr Teo Kay Key, research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).
If they were originally on the fence, the guilty verdict could negatively affect their views, but supporters and detractors are both unlikely to be swayed, she added.
“Supporters are unlikely to have a complete change in their view of Pritam because of this case, since there are many individuals involved in this issue, while detractors would already not have a very positive view of him in the first place,” she said.
The WP chief was found guilty of two charges of lying to parliament on Monday (Feb 17), over false testimonies he gave at a Committee of Privileges (COP) inquiry into former WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan’s conduct.
Singh told journalists after the hearing that he would appeal his conviction and sentence. He was fined a maximum of S$7,000 (US$5,200) for each of the charges.
While the case is a “setback” that would “minimally impose a reputational hit” for Singh, how he responds matters immensely and could further affect his standing, said Singapore Management University’s law don Eugene Tan.
"As he is WP’s leader, any possible fallout for Singh is also something that the party will have to shoulder," added Associate Professor Tan.
"But this will not be an election game changer given WP’s standing as the leading opposition party in Singapore."
Opinions about Singh and his case have “long been fixed” among many members of the public, said NUS’ associate professor of political science Chong Ja Ian.
“There will be those who think Mr Singh is being unfairly targeted. There are others who think he is dishonest. They do not need the verdict for these opinions,” he added.
Independent political observer Felix Tan pointed out that the issue had been ongoing for more than a year.
“People have come to look at this from so many different perspectives and angles. Voters, Singaporeans, would likely have formed their judgment about the Workers' Party, about Pritam Singh.
“Despite whatever the trial has come up with, they have already formed (their judgment). It either reinforces their beliefs … or they might just change their perspective. But I highly doubt that this will have a major effect on the Workers' Party or even on Pritam.”
VOTERS HAVE MORE PRESSING CONCERNS
Political observers said electors have more important issues to worry about for the upcoming General Election.
Assoc Prof Chong noted that the matter of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), which involved two town councils suing Workers' Party leaders for alleged misuse of town council funds, was ongoing at the time of the last General Election in 2020.
"Voters decided at the time that other issues were more important for them and the AHTC and estate management is of more immediate concern to voters living in the relevant wards," he added.
“Moreover, I do not think this case has captured that much of the public attention at this time. Unlike the AHTC case, where interest fizzled out and WP leaders were found to have acted in good faith, the perjury case does not affect the daily lives of Singaporeans or the WP’s constituents.
“In today’s environment, they are likely to be more concerned about cost of living, housing, and inequality issues, as well as how the ongoing global uncertainty would affect Singapore and its economy.”
These were “major national issues” that loomed larger for people in more realistic ways than what Singh said or did not say to Ms Khan, said Assoc Prof Chong.
Concurring, Dr Tan said there are social issues that people would feel that they have more power to change.
He added that a political party was bigger than any individual, as more candidates would be fielded in various constituencies.
On the same point, Dr Teo said: "As leader of the party, it is inevitable that the public would link the party to Pritam in some degree.
"But the party is also not just Pritam, the public still recognises the WP as the largest opposition party in parliament right now, with enough credibility to have multiple elected MPs and a track record of winning GRCs."
The WP chief said on Monday afternoon that he intends to contest in the upcoming General Election, which has to be called by Nov 23.
Shortly after, the Elections Department clarified that under the Constitution, disqualification from being an MP is based on the sentence for a single offence.
"If a person is charged with multiple offences and the sentence imposed for each of those offences does not reach the disqualification threshold of imprisonment for a term of not less than one year or to a fine of not less than S$10,000, the person is not disqualified from being an MP," it said.
"The respective sentences for separate offences cannot be added together for this purpose."
WP PRESENTING A "UNITED FRONT"
Asked whether Monday’s verdict would impact Singh’s standing with his party or present any challenges to his leadership, experts said that social media posts suggested that the party was standing by Singh.
After the sentence was passed, WP chair Sylvia Lim said in a statement that the party was “no stranger to challenges” and would “rise to the occasion”.
The party also posted on Facebook an image with the hashtag #StepUp – a term that Singh had used when he was asked by reporters if he might have to step down as party leader after the sentencing.
Dr Teo said the party seems to be taking a united front as its initial response. “So we might not see any public breaks in rank for now,” she said.
Assoc Prof Chong said a leadership challenge would be unlikely given that the party did not seem split by the verdict.
He pointed out that the WP elected its central executive committee – during which Singh retained his post as secretary-general – at the end of June 2024, even when there was a possibility that Singh could be convicted.
"This trial does not change the fact that Pritam has been the leader of the Workers' Party, despite facing so many challenges – difficulties from the AHTC saga, to the Raeesah Khan saga (in the 2020 General Election) to this saga," said Dr Tan.
"So, you know, he has survived all this, it's not going to make a huge difference for Pritam. If people trusted Pritam, then they will continue to trust Pritam."