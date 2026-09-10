WP chief Pritam Singh supports MP allowance increase, questions mayors' wages and roles

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) supports the increase in Member of Parliament (MP) allowances due to inflation, and agrees with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s decision to cap the rise in ministerial salaries to 9 per cent, said party chief Pritam Singh on Thursday (Sep 10).

Speaking during a debate in parliament on the government’s response to a review committee’s recommendations on the matter, Mr Singh (WP-Aljunied) reiterated the party's differing view on the formula used to benchmark political salaries.

"Even though the committee has recommended to continue pegging ministerial salaries to the median salary of the top 1,000 earners in Singapore with a discount, the Workers’ Party takes the view a multiple of an MP’s salary pegged at that of a senior public servant combined with a more modest variable component would better serve Singapore and Singaporeans, and continue to attract good people to politics in this country we all call home," he said.

In his speech, the WP secretary-general also called for clarity on the scope, role and function of mayors, and for a review of the allowances provided to legislative assistants and secretarial assistants who help MPs in their duties.

POSITION UNCHANGED FROM 2012

The WP’s view on how political salaries are derived has remained unchanged since 2012, said Mr Singh.

“Like in 2012, the point of divergence is on the formula that the committee has adopted in its report. The Workers’ Party favours the one it laid out in parliament in 2012 which in our view went further to address the overly emotive element surrounding discussions on political salaries by pegging it to a more accessible reference point for the public,” he said.

The party’s proposal would have led to “more modest” increases to a minister’s total salary over time, he said.

Mr Singh noted that while Mr Wong has cited challenges in attracting high-quality private sector individuals to join the political leadership as ministers, the majority continue to be sourced from the public sector or civil service.

“For some, it can be said that joining the government as ministers from the public sector potentially opens the door to a wage increase from the salary they previously earned in the civil service – a reality that is often overlooked when the focus is on ensuring that individuals drawn from the private sector can receive a competitive salary as ministers,” he said.

He questioned if it is the reality of political service today, instead of salary, that dissuades many of those individuals from joining politics.

“For some, it would not be out of order to suggest that no amount of money will persuade them to trade their suits and ties for grassroots activities and to immerse themselves in municipal concerns and in the rough and tumble of politics, since all ministers must first be elected as Members of Parliament,” said Mr Singh.

“By the same token, I believe this House would agree with me when I say that Singaporeans would not be well served by any individual who winces at undertaking political groundwork, even if he or she is a corporate titan or private-sector high-flyer.”

Mr Singh also called for disclosure of how actual total remuneration received by MR4 ministers – the lowest grade – has compared with the annual salary norm.

Revealing the figures for the annual variable component, performance bonus and national bonus received, would provide a more accurate picture of what ministers have actually received in practice, said Mr Singh.

The WP chief also noted the review committee’s calls for a wider range of salaries at each ministerial grade, to accommodate a greater diversity of talent. He cautioned that greater salary flexibility would also invite more public scrutiny of individual ministers' pay, given salaries ought to be transparent.