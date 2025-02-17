Pritam Singh sentencing: Workers' Party chief can contest in 2025 General Election

SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh will be able to contest the upcoming General Election as the sentences for separate offences cannot be added together to disqualify him as a Member of Parliament.

Singh was on Monday (Feb 17) found guilty of two charges of lying to parliament over false testimonies he gave to a Committee of Privileges on Dec 10 and Dec 15, 2021, during its inquiry into former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan's conduct.

He was given the maximum S$7,000 (US$5,200) fine for each of the charges.

The Elections Department (ELD) said in a statement after Monday's hearing that under the Constitution, disqualification from being an MP is based on the sentence for a single offence.

"If a person is charged with multiple offences and the sentence imposed for each of those offences does not reach the disqualification threshold of imprisonment for a term of not less than one year or to a fine of not less than S$10,000, the person is not disqualified from being an MP," said the ELD.

"The respective sentences for separate offences cannot be added together for this purpose.”