Pritam Singh sentencing: Workers' Party chief can contest in 2025 General Election
The Elections Department said the disqualification of an MP is based on a single offence's sentence, and sentences cannot be added together for this purpose.
SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh will be able to contest the upcoming General Election as the sentences for separate offences cannot be added together to disqualify him as a Member of Parliament.
Singh was on Monday (Feb 17) found guilty of two charges of lying to parliament over false testimonies he gave to a Committee of Privileges on Dec 10 and Dec 15, 2021, during its inquiry into former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan's conduct.
He was given the maximum S$7,000 (US$5,200) fine for each of the charges.
The Elections Department (ELD) said in a statement after Monday's hearing that under the Constitution, disqualification from being an MP is based on the sentence for a single offence.
"If a person is charged with multiple offences and the sentence imposed for each of those offences does not reach the disqualification threshold of imprisonment for a term of not less than one year or to a fine of not less than S$10,000, the person is not disqualified from being an MP," said the ELD.
"The respective sentences for separate offences cannot be added together for this purpose.”
Singh said shortly after the sentencing and before ELD's statement that he "intends to contest" in the next General Election, which has to be called by Nov 23.
His legal team has filed an appeal against the conviction and sentence.
Singh is a three-time MP, having been part of WP's winning team in Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) since 2011.
Mr Low Thia Khiang handed over the reins of the party to Singh in 2018 and the WP chief was named Leader of the Opposition after the 2020 General Election.