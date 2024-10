Ex-WP member testifies about 'witch hunt' against Raeesah Khan, how Pritam Singh was getting off 'scot-free'

Mr Nathan said he and Ms Loh were worried that the disciplinary panel was getting submissions from various WP members who "did not know the leaders had known and that they were the ones who essentially directed her to maintain the lie".

Worried that the panel would report that an overwhelming majority of the WP members thought Ms Khan should resign and that what she did was terrible – when they did not know about the leaders' involvement – Mr Nathan said he and Ms Loh decided to express their views to the panel.

At the panel, Mr Nathan said that he and Ms Loh had raised concerns about Ms Khan having to get the support of her Sengkang colleagues.

He clarified that this was because at least one of Ms Khan's fellow Sengkang MPs, Ms He Ting Ru, had allegedly been biased against Ms Khan since the 2020 General Election.

"I say that having heard second-hand information from Ms Khan in the past about such biasedness, and also having witnessed their interactions at the General Election, I knew that Ms He Ting Ru was never a fan of Ms Khan and Mr Jamus Lim at that point in time, early on in the General Election.

"But I would say also that their work relationship also had (its) ups and downs, and as time progressed, it became clear to me that (Ms He) continued to dislike Ms Khan but I cannot say the same for Jamus," he said.

THE REDACTED MESSAGES

Mr Sivakumar asked Mr Nathan about a message he had redacted before tendering a document to the COP. The document was a compilation of his messages.

Mr Nathan explained that he was allowed to make redactions because he had been told by some COP members that "it would be all right to redact irrelevant information and things of that nature from our submissions to the COP in terms of the messages".

Mr Nathan had redacted a message he sent to his chat group with Ms Loh and Ms Khan on Oct 12, 2021, stating: "In the first place I think we should just not give too many details. At most apologise for not having the facts (about) her age accurate."

Ms Loh had admitted on the stand under cross-examination that she had redacted this message from her version of messages submitted to the COP, giving another reason for the redaction. She had also agreed that she had lied by doing this.

Mr Sivakumar asked Mr Nathan why he felt this message was one he could redact.

Mr Nathan said he felt this message was "immaterial to the COP investigation", as it was sent after Ms Khan lied a second time on Oct 4, 2021, and that by Oct 12, 2021, "we were all on the same page that she should come clean".

Asked to explain how he did the redaction, Mr Nathan described how he was asked, after giving his testimony to the COP, to go to the library in Parliament House.

There, he sat next to PAP MP Rahayu Mahzam, who was a member of the COP, and other parliamentary staff members.

"Rahayu sat next to me in front of the computer screen and we went through the messages one by one, extracted from my phone, and as we were going through the messages essentially we would have a conversation about what could be redacted, what should stay in, and I was doing the redaction on the spot," said Mr Nathan.

"I believe I had to provide the reason for why each message was redacted at some point.

"However, Rahayu had to go off because she was busy with some constituency work. I think it was evening, so I stayed in Parliament House for a bit more, but at some point, the staff had to close the library, so they asked me to complete the rest of the redactions and to email it to them, which essentially because I think they were also a bit pressed for time ... so I remember doing it in my car in the parliament car park, so that's how it happened."

He said he completed the rest of the redactions in his car alone, without anyone's approval. When asked if he had indicated any reason for redacting this message, he said: "If I recall correctly, I must have indicated that it was not relevant to COP investigations."

He said he could not recall if this particular redaction was approved by anyone, since he could not recall which message Ms Rahayu stopped at with him, and there were hundreds of messages.

The prosecution completed its questioning of Mr Nathan on Friday evening. The trial will resume on Monday, with Singh's defence cross-examining Mr Nathan.