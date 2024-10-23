live Singapore
Live: Low Thia Khiang takes the stand in Pritam Singh trial
Pritam Singh, the Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief, is accused of lying to a Committee of Privileges over the Raeesah Khan case.
SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang takes the stand on Wednesday (Oct 23), as one of the five prosecution witnesses in the trial involving his successor and party leader Pritam Singh.
Singh is accused of lying to a parliamentary committee over his handling of a lie that Ms Raeesah Khan told in parliament in 2021.
Follow our live blog for the latest.