'Who is telling the truth?': Prosecution grills Pritam Singh on contradictions from Low Thia Khiang's evidence

SINGAPORE: The prosecution on Friday (Nov 8) grilled Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh on the contradictions between his and Low Thia Khiang's evidence in court.

Deputy-Attorney General Ang Cheng Hock did not mince his words on the third day of his cross-examination of the Leader of the Opposition, asking if Singh was suggesting that Mr Low, the former secretary-general of WP, had lied.

Singh, who remained mostly calm and collected during the cross-examination, said that the prosecution would have to draw its own conclusions.

He stressed that he would share everything with Mr Low as that was the nature of his relationship with the party stalwart, who stepped down from the position of chief in 2018.

Singh, 48, is contesting two charges of lying to a Committee of Privileges on Dec 10 and Dec 15, 2021.

The allegations against him are related to what an ex-WP Member of Parliament, Ms Raeesah Khan, had said in parliament on Aug 3, 2021.

Ms Khan had related an anecdote about how she accompanied a rape victim to a police station. She later revealed that this did not happen and that she had been a victim of sexual assault herself.

PROSECUTION QUIZZES SINGH ON POLICE STATEMENTS

The trial opened on Friday with prosecution and defence clashing over police statements previously recorded from Singh as part of investigations over the current allegations against him.

The prosecution submitted six such statements to the court.