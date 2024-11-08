The rapid exchange between prosecution and Pritam Singh as cross-examination wraps up

Mr Ang: Ms Khan had suggested to you that there was another path, which was to tell the truth.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: But you replied it was too late for that.

Singh: Disagree, I believe I said look at the choice you've made.

Mr Ang: At the Oct 4, 11.15pm meeting, neither Ms Lim nor you asked Ms Khan why she lied again.

Singh: Disagree, we asked her to explain herself.

Mr Ang: Neither you or Ms Lim told her, you've got to clarify the untruth now.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: Neither of you told Ms Khan to clarify the untruth the next day on Oct 5.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: And this was because there was no intention for her, at that time ... to clarify that too.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: You were under the belief that you had a duty to correct the untruth of a WP MP if you knew that there was an untruth.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: In breach of this duty, you did not yourself clarify the untruth on Oct 4 and 5.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: On Oct 7, Ms Khan received a request from the police.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: Police wanted to interview her.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: And you were concerned that if Ms Khan went for the interview with the police, she might reveal the truth and of your knowledge (of the lie) since Aug 8 ...

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: And you did not ask Ms Khan to reply to the police to say that she’ll be going for an interview.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: From (Oct 7-12), there was no reply by Ms Khan to that interview request.

Singh: To my knowledge, yes …

Mr Ang: You didn't ask her to reply to that request from Oct 7-12.

Singh: Not at that time period, yes, agree.

Mr Ang: On Oct 11, you and Ms Lim met (former WP chief Low Thia Khiang).

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: At the Oct 11 meeting, you and Ms Lim told Mr Low that Ms Khan had lied in parliament.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: You and Ms Lim told Mr Low of a plan for Ms Khan to apologise at a press conference and thereafter, for her to be expelled from the party.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: Mr Low's advice was that Ms Khan should instead apologise and clarify the untruth in parliament because that was the correct forum.

Singh: Disagree, because of your use of the word "instead".

Mr Ang: At this meeting, neither you nor Ms Lim told Mr Low that you knew the untruth as early as August.

Singh: Disagree, I am not sure of the exact details, whether this was shared or not.

Mr Ang: At this meeting, neither you or Ms Lim told Mr low that there was already a plan for Ms Khan to clarify the untruth in parliament.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: It was the request from the police for an interview on Oct 7, and Mr Low's advice to you and Ms Lim on Oct 11, that set you on the path of ensuring that the untruth would be clarified in parliament.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: So the next day on Oct 12, you met with Ms Khan and Ms Lim, correct?

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: And at this meeting, you told Ms Khan for the first time that she must make a personal statement in parliament to clarify the untruth. Agree?

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: And she agreed to do so at the very next sitting on Nov 1.

Singh: Not immediately, but that was the next sitting.

Mr Ang: At the conclusion of the meeting, she agreed to give a personal statement to clarify the untruth at the next parliament sitting.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: And the next was Nov 1.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: Neither you nor Ms Lim asked Ms Khan whether she had told her parents abt the sexual assault.

Singh: I don't recall asking her, yes.

Mr Ang: In fact at this Oct 12 meeting with Ms Khan, you still did not know whether Ms Khan had told her parents about the sexual assault.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: In the evening of Oct 12, you met with Ms Loh and Mr Nathan at your home.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: At this meeting, there was discussion as to whether or not Ms Khan's sexual assault experience would be included in her personal statement.

Singh: I don’t recall this ... Yes, I believe there was a discussion, yes.

Mr Ang: The question was whether or not she had to reveal her sexual assault and give that as a reason for having lied, agree?

Singh: Yes agree, but this was Ms Khan’s decision to make.

Mr Ang: And it was Ms Loh who had to tell you that Ms Khan should inform her parents first before making a personal statement right?

Singh: Disagree, I don’t recall this.

Mr Ang: At this meeting, you recounted to Ms Loh and Mr Nathan about your discussion in person with Ms Khan on Oct 3.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: You recounted to Ms Loh and Mr Nathan that you had told Ms Khan that you would not judge her if she decided to continue with the untruth if the issue came up on Oct 4.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: You explained to Ms Loh and Mr Nathan that however, it was now time for Ms Khan to come clean because it seemed that the government may already know that Ms Khan had lied.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: And that the matter would not be dropped.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: And at the meeting the day before, on Oct 11, you and Ms Lim had told Mr Low that there was a plan to expel Ms Khan from the party.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: So at this meeting on Oct 12 with Ms Loh and Mr Nathan, you lied to Mr Yudhish and Ms Loh when you said that you would not judge Ms Khan.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: Because you already planned to expel her from the party.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: After Oct 12, all the way to the (Central Executive Committee) meeting on Oct 29, you gave clear, explicit and frequent directions in relation to her personal statement to clarify the untruth.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: This is in contrast to the complete lack of direction and preparations before Oct 12.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: This shows that up to Oct 12, or Oct 11 before the meeting with Mr Low, there was no intention for Ms Khan to clarify the untruth in parliament.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: The (disciplinary panel or DP) was formed on Nov 2.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: It was tasked by (its) terms of reference to look into Ms Khan's lies in parliament on Aug 3 and Oct 4.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: However, the DP proceedings focused more on Ms Khan's general performance as an MP as opposed to Ms Khan's conduct in relation to the untruth.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: The DP disregarded the guidance (that) WP leaders had given to Ms Khan since Aug 8.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: The DP did not consider the discussion that you had with Ms Khan on Oct 3.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: The DP did not inform the WP CEC about the fact that you, Ms Lim and Mr Faisal knew from Aug 8 that the anecdote was untrue.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: The DP did not inform the CEC about your discussion with Ms Khan on Oct 3 on the eve of her repeating the lie.

Singh: Agree.

Mr Ang: The DP’s conduct was self-serving and calculated ... (to create) distance (between) WP leaders ... (and) Ms Khan's conduct.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: The DP acted this way because (the three of you) knew that you had failed to guide Ms Khan properly following the Aug 8 meeting.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: And you did not want yours, Mr Faisal's and Ms Lim's conduct to be scrutinised by the party.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: The DP did not act fairly and impartially in respect of the proceedings against Ms Khan.

Singh: Disagree.

Mr Ang: The DP withheld important facts from the CEC.

Singh: Disagree.