Pritam Singh's trial opens as prosecution argues he guided Raeesah Khan to maintain lie in parliament

SINGAPORE: Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh's trial opened on Monday (Oct 14) with prosecutors setting out the details of their case against the Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general for the first time.

Singh, 48, is accused of lying while being examined before a Committee of Privileges (COP) that was investigating the conduct of former WP Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan.

He faces two charges under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act for wilfully making two false answers on Dec 10, 2021 and Dec 15, 2021, during the inquiry into Ms Khan's case.

He is believed to be the first to be prosecuted under this Act.

During a parliamentary debate on Aug 3, 2021, Ms Khan made a speech in which she claimed that she had once accompanied a rape survivor to make a police report, and that the police officer had made comments about the woman's attire and consumption of alcohol.

She later admitted in parliament on Nov 1, 2021 that this anecdote was a lie. The COP was convened to look into the matter.

While being examined before the COP in the public hearing room at Parliament House in December 2021, Singh is accused of falsely testifying that:

At the conclusion of his meeting with Ms Khan and WP members Ms Sylvia Lim and Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap on Aug 8, 2021, Singh wanted Ms Khan to clarify at some point in parliament that what she had said about accompanying a rape victim to a police station was untrue; and

When Singh spoke to Ms Khan on Oct 3, 2021, he wanted to convey to Ms Khan that if the issue came up in parliament the next day, she had to clarify that her story about accompanying the rape victim was a lie.

Deputy Attorney-General Ang Cheng Hock said the prosecution's case was that Singh gave false testimony to the COP in order to downplay his responsibility in the matter of Ms Khan's lying in parliament.

Singh found out that the anecdote was not true in a phone call with Ms Khan on Aug 7, 2021, after which he hung up the phone, according to a statement of facts agreed between the prosecution and defence.

On the first charge concerning the Aug 8, 2021 meeting, Mr Ang argued that Singh was prepared to leave the matter be and guided Ms Khan accordingly.

"The prosecution's case is that (Singh) said that he did not think that the anecdote would be brought up again and that this was something that all of them would 'take to the grave'.

"It was clear to Ms Khan then that her party leaders did not want her to clarify the untruth and that she could leave the matter be," said Mr Ang.

The prosecutor contended that this was consistent with the fact that between Aug 8 and Oct 3, 2021, Singh and Ms Khan never discussed her lie again, nor that it ought to be clarified in parliament.

On the second charge concerning the Oct 3, 2021 meeting, Mr Ang argued that Singh had guided Ms Khan to maintain the lie if the matter was raised in parliament the next day.

"The prosecution's case is that (Singh) did not tell Ms Khan that she should clarify the untruth if the issue came up.

"Instead, (Singh) gave the impression to Ms Khan that she could choose to continue with her narrative (i.e. the untruth) and indicated he would not judge her.

"By doing so, (Singh) intentionally guided Ms Khan to continue to maintain the untruth even if the issue came up the next day in parliament," said Mr Ang.

The prosecutor said that Singh, who is a lawyer by training, had told Ms Khan at the Oct 3, 2021 meeting that he "will not judge" her, by his own account to the COP.

Mr Ang also argued that Singh could not have intended for Ms Khan to clarify the lie in parliament the next day, Oct 4, 2021, as no preparatory steps were taken.

This was in contrast to the careful preparation undertaken over more than two weeks before Ms Khan's eventual clarification on Nov 1, 2021.