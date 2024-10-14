Logo
Singapore live

Live: Pritam Singh's trial to begin over two charges of lying to parliamentary committee
The Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief is accused of lying to a Committee of Privileges over the Raeesah Khan case.

Leader of the Opposition and Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh arriving at the Supreme Court on Sep 9, 2024. (Photo: CNA/Syamil Sapari)

14 Oct 2024 07:30AM
SINGAPORE: The trial of Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh is set to begin on Monday (Oct 14), seven months after he was charged with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee over the Raeesah Khan case.

Singh, 48, appears to be the first Member of Parliament to face these particular charges under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, experts told CNA.

Follow our live blog for the latest from the State Courts.

