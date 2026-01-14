Parliament motion on Pritam Singh: How the events unfolded

Back then, Ms Khan – a Sengkang GRC MP at the time – gave a speech during a WP motion on empowering women, during which she talked about accompanying a sexual assault survivor to the police station three years earlier.

When asked for more details so that authorities could investigate, Ms Khan said she did not wish to re-traumatise the survivor, nor did she manage to contact the woman since the incident.

On Aug 7, Ms Khan admitted to Mr Singh over the phone that her anecdote was untrue.

The next day, she met with Mr Singh and party chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Faisal Manap, and informed them she had lied. She later alleged that the WP leaders agreed at the meeting that “the best thing to do is take the information to the grave”.

On Oct 4 that year, Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam called on Ms Khan to provide further details about the case. Ms Khan declined, citing the need for confidentiality.