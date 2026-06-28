Low Thia Khiang says he will support Pritam Singh ahead of special cadres conference
The Workers' Party is holding a special cadres conference over the future of secretary-general Pritam Singh, months after he was convicted of lying to a parliamentary committee of privileges.
SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party chief Low Thia Khiang has indicated he will support current secretary-general Pritam Singh at a special cadres conference on Sunday (Jun 28).
Mr Low arrived at the venue shortly before the meeting began at noon. When asked in Mandarin whether he still supported Mr Singh, he said yes. Asked if he would contest the party's central executive committee elections, he said he did not know.
Mr Low served as secretary-general between 2001 and 2018 and continues to sit on the CEC.
Mr Singh took over as secretary-general in 2018 and was re-elected unopposed at the biennial party elections in 2020, 2022 and 2024.
The special conference was convened following a requisition from 25 cadre members at the end of last year – roughly a quarter of WP's reported cadre base.
The conference has a three-part agenda: for Mr Singh to account to cadres for his conviction on charges of lying to a Committee of Privileges; for cadres to call on him to step down as secretary-general for breaching Article 30 of the party constitution, which requires members to be "honest and frank in all his dealings with the party and the people of Singapore"; and for a secret vote to be held if he did not.
Earlier on Sunday, WP Members of Parliment including Gerald Giam, Dennis Tan and Sylvia Lim were seen arriving for the conference. Some greeted the media but declined to answer questions.
Ms Lim said “we will talk later”, when asked for comments ahead of the meeting. WP candidate for Punggol GRC in the 2025 General Election Harpreet Singh told media to “have a great day”.
In a separate meeting later on Sunday, cadres will also elect WP's secretary-general, chairperson and 12 members to the CEC, the party's top decision-making body.
Earlier this year, WP's central executive committee issued Mr Singh a letter of reprimand after concluding an internal disciplinary process over his court conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.
The CEC accepted findings that Mr Singh had contravened the party constitution, but assessed that he had not intended to act against WP's principles, aims or interests. The three-member disciplinary panel comprised Sengkang GRC MPs Jamus Lim and He Ting Ru, and former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat.
Singapore's High Court in December 2025 upheld Mr Singh's conviction on two counts of lying under oath to a parliamentary committee – charges that arose from his handling of a false statement made in parliament by former WP MP Raeesah Khan.
Parliament in January backed a motion expressing regret at his conduct, with 10 WP MPs and one Non-Constituency MP recording their dissent.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong subsequently removed Mr Singh as Leader of the Opposition and invited WP to nominate another MP to the role. The party said it would not do so.