Pritam Singh says WP will respect cadres' 'supermajority' vote to retain him as secretary-general

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) will respect its cadres' "supermajority" vote to retain him as secretary-general, Mr Pritam Singh said on Sunday (Jun 28), after surviving a secret vote on his leadership.

He spoke to journalists after a special cadres conference, which was called following a requisition from 25 cadre members at the end of last year. They had asked Mr Singh to account for his conviction on charges of lying to a Committee of Privileges, and step down or face a secret vote.

No one challenged his position, he told reporters.

When asked how he would reassure members of the public or cadres who were unhappy with him retaining the role, Mr Singh said this was a decision made by cadres through a vote and the party would respect it.

“They called for the meeting and I think I have to share that they followed what cadres are allowed to do under our constitution, and we respect that process,” he added.

The petitioners had asked for a vote, and the chair of the meeting – fellow Aljunied Member of Parliament Gerald Giam – agreed to it.

“I’m quite sure they respect the democratic process as we all do. And the decision was what the cadres decided it ought to be,” Mr Singh added.

WP also held its biennial elections on Sunday. Ms Sylvia Lim was re-elected as chair of the central executive committee (CEC), and cadres elected 12 other members to the party’s top decision-making body.

The special cadres conference had a specific purpose and dealt with the petition, while the CEC elections “went normally”, Mr Singh said.

“The party understands that its purpose is to behave in a rational and responsible way, and represent Singaporeans faithfully. And if we want to continue to do that, I think we have to close ranks as any reasonable and respectable party ought to do.”

The petition reflected how WP operates, he said, adding that it is important for cadres to speak their minds and share their views.