Pritam Singh says WP will respect cadres' 'supermajority' vote to retain him as secretary-general
No one challenged his position, Mr Singh told reporters after the conference.
SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) will respect its cadres' "supermajority" vote to retain him as secretary-general, Mr Pritam Singh said on Sunday (Jun 28), after surviving a secret vote on his leadership.
He spoke to journalists after a special cadres conference, which was called following a requisition from 25 cadre members at the end of last year. They had asked Mr Singh to account for his conviction on charges of lying to a Committee of Privileges, and step down or face a secret vote.
No one challenged his position, he told reporters.
When asked how he would reassure members of the public or cadres who were unhappy with him retaining the role, Mr Singh said this was a decision made by cadres through a vote and the party would respect it.
“They called for the meeting and I think I have to share that they followed what cadres are allowed to do under our constitution, and we respect that process,” he added.
The petitioners had asked for a vote, and the chair of the meeting – fellow Aljunied Member of Parliament Gerald Giam – agreed to it.
“I’m quite sure they respect the democratic process as we all do. And the decision was what the cadres decided it ought to be,” Mr Singh added.
WP also held its biennial elections on Sunday. Ms Sylvia Lim was re-elected as chair of the central executive committee (CEC), and cadres elected 12 other members to the party’s top decision-making body.
The special cadres conference had a specific purpose and dealt with the petition, while the CEC elections “went normally”, Mr Singh said.
“The party understands that its purpose is to behave in a rational and responsible way, and represent Singaporeans faithfully. And if we want to continue to do that, I think we have to close ranks as any reasonable and respectable party ought to do.”
The petition reflected how WP operates, he said, adding that it is important for cadres to speak their minds and share their views.
"ANTI-CLIMACTIC" RESULTS, WP UNITED
Analysts told CNA that the results were not surprising.
The outcome signalled that WP is united and any unhappy cadres were a minority, said Assistant Professor Elvin Ong from the National University of Singapore's political science department.
Most Singaporeans were ready to move past the episode, he added, with greater concern over economic and technological developments and their impact on jobs.
The result also countered the narrative that WP was deeply divided, said independent political analyst Felix Tan, adding that Mr Singh commands a stronger mandate within the party than many had anticipated.
“Rather than reinforcing perceptions of internal divisions, the election appears to have strengthened the impression of a leadership that continues to enjoy broad support from the party rank and file,” said Dr Tan.
Senior international affairs analyst Mustafa Izzuddin of Solaris Strategies Singapore agreed the saga would not hamper Mr Singh's ability to lead the opposition or serve in parliament.
While the issue may resurface occasionally, it would not sway voters given the next General Election remains some time away, he added.
“His position was never in danger to begin with, even if someone did decide to contest against him for the position of secretary-general of the party,” said Dr Mustafa, adding that Mr Singh has considerable support among WP cadres because the party increased its number of seats in parliament under his watch.
The vote was also a signal that WP wanted to draw a line under the matter, he said.
Singapore Management University associate professor of law Eugene Tan described the outcome as anti-climactic. Mr Singh had "more than survived" and probably has a tighter grip on his party as a result, he said.
Even if cadres had doubts about his leadership, the central question was who would replace him, said Assoc Prof Tan. While Mr Singh's conviction "cannot be wished away", little political mileage could be extracted from the episode inside or outside the party.
“The party faithful closed ranks, and with that, the self-inflicted debacle arising from Raeesah Khan’s lies to parliament in 2021 is now over and done with where the WP and Singh are concerned,” he said.