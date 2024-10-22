Pritam Singh trial adjourned as lead lawyer Andre Jumabhoy is sick; set to resume on Oct 23

SINGAPORE: The dramatic trial of Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh will be adjourned to Wednesday (Oct 23) afternoon, as his lead lawyer Andre Jumabhoy is sick.

Mr Jumabhoy's colleague, Mr Aristotle Emmanuel Eng, told the court after a stand-down of about an hour on Tuesday morning that Mr Jumabhoy had seen a doctor and received a medical certificate for two days.

The certificate states that he is unfit for court. CNA asked Mr Eng after the hearing what illness Mr Jumabhoy is down with, but Mr Eng said he was "also not sure", before adding that he had no comment.

Mr Eng asked the court to stand down the trial until 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan asked for the medical certificate to be uploaded before asking the prosecution if they had any issues with the adjournment.

Deputy Attorney-General Ang Cheng Hock replied in the negative, adding: "I wish him a speedy recovery."

The judge also asked Mr Eng to let his court officer have an update on Wednesday morning.