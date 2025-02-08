S$135 million to upgrade 32 private estates under Estate Upgrading Programme: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: A total of 32 private estates will undergo upgrading works such as the installation of barrier-free ramps, better footpath lighting and upgrades to parks and fitness corners, the Ministry of National Development (MND) said on Saturday (Feb 8).

The upgrading works will commence over the next five years and will cost S$135 million (US$99.8 million), MND said in its press release.

Of the S$135 million, S$124 million will go towards the regular Estate Upgrading Programme (EUP) for 25 regular private estates across Singapore, while the remaining S$11 million will go towards a new EUP scheme for seven selected silver estates.

Silver estates are estates with a higher concentration of seniors which have benefitted from EUPs “some time ago”, said MND.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee announced the plans during a Chinese New Year celebration dinner at West Coast Community Centre on Saturday.