S$30 from Orchard to Ang Mo Kio: Companies introducing incentives to attract more drivers, commuters frustrated over 'crazy' fare hikes

PEAK HOUR “DOESN’T WARRANT THAT HIGH A PRICE”

But it appears change cannot come soon enough. CNA spoke to several commuters who cited recent “crazy” fare hikes, especially during peak hours.

When Sarah Oh, 32, wanted to book a Grab ride from Choa Chu Kang to Kranji, it cost S$35 at 6pm. The same journey used to cost slightly more than S$10.

“It’s peak hour but still, it doesn't warrant that high of a price,” she said, adding that she ended up cancelling her booking and taking the MRT.

Another commuter who only wanted to be known as Nick said it now costs him double to travel his regular route from Bishan to Bukit Batok on both Grab and Comfort.

“The price has increased from S$13 to S$26 to S$29. I normally travel this journey between 8 to 10pm. But on the several occasions I took it around 7pm, the prices were just as high,” the 30-year-old said.

Two commuters who live in Ang Mo Kio said the fare from Orchard to their homes has recently shot up to about S$30, a two-fold jump.

“It’s more than S$30 for Grab from Orchard to Ang Mo Kio. It seems to be so during weekends regardless of the hour. The same point-to-point from my house to Orchard is usually less than S$20 … around S$14 to S$16,” said a 39-year-old who only wanted to be known as Ms Ong.

“Usually, it’s about 16 to 20 bucks from town to home but recently it’s been almost 30,” added another commuter, who gave his name as Marcus.

For Marcus, this fare was reflected on both the Grab and Ryde apps at around 10pm on a Friday.

“I think all the (people) go clubbing drive up the price, is it?” the 36-year-old asked.

TAKING THE MRT MORE REGULARLY

On the other hand, Sam Chui, 32, suggested that the recent fare hike could be due to “a major shortage of drivers on a whole, between the delivery services and the ride shares”.

“I feel like a part of it could be attributed to economic recovery. That is, the gig economy pool has shrunk because many people have returned to pre-COVID office jobs,” she added.

Ms Chui’s regular journey from Botanic Gardens to Afro-Asia at Robinson Road used to cost S$14 on the Grab app for a journey anytime between 7pm and 2am. Now, she pays between S$23 to S$30.

“It’s quite crazy. Gojek is usually marginally cheaper but impossible to get. I've been using Comfort a lot. Generally yes (it’s better), but still higher than average. (Comfort is) usually closer to the low 20s while the other two are high 20s, low 30s,” she said.

As a result of the price hike, Ms Chui said she has been taking the MRT more frequently.

Similarly, Ms Ong said she can “hardly count as a regular Grab user anymore”. She would compare prices among different platforms and pick the cheapest, but because of the fixed fare prices and waiting time, she usually ends up taking the MRT or using metered taxis instead.

“I think the more important point is that it’s harder to get a ride these days. It can take up to 20 minutes of waiting time or even more,” she said.