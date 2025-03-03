‘Human error’ caused premature message about new 3-year lock-in period for business-owned private-hire cars

SINGAPORE: It was a case of human error when the message about the new three-year lock-in period for cars designated for ride-hailing services was prematurely revealed, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said on Monday (Mar 3).

The IT system vendor NCS has since taken steps to prevent a recurrence of the issue, she added.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the new regulation on Feb 19 - ahead of schedule - after it discovered that the information had been unintentionally released.

The error prompted a parliamentary question from Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa, who asked about circumstances that led to the early release of the information and whether an investigation would be conducted.

Dr Khor said on Monday that the NCS team working on changes to the IT system had made a deployment error, which prematurely revealed the message about the new lock-in period to some users.

“The mistake was due to human error,” she said, adding that it was “unintentional”.

The error occurred because when the system changes were being rolled out, the lines of code that controlled when and to whom the message about the lock-in period would be displayed were not rolled out, said Dr Khor.

As a result, drivers who were using the digital services for the relevant vehicle transactions could see the message, she added.