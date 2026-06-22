Private-hire driver with poor driving record cut in front of cars and braked, gets jail, driving ban

SINGAPORE: A private-hire driver with a history of traffic violations cut in front of a taxi and braked repeatedly, with the cabby evading him at first but being drawn into a collision.

Despite being arrested and released on bail over that incident, the man subsequently engaged in similar actions by cutting into a woman's lane and braking abruptly.

Desmond Teo Wei Kiat, a 39-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced on Monday (Jun 22) to 28 days' jail and banned from driving for 30 months.

He pleaded guilty to one count of driving dangerously, with a second charge taken into consideration.

THE CASE

The first incident involving the taxi took place in the early hours of Dec 29, 2023.

The 41-year-old taxi driver was driving along the slip road from Tampines Expressway (Seletar Expressway) into Sengkang East Road at about 4.25am that morning.

Teo was driving ahead of the victim and switched lanes from the first to the second lane.

The victim overtook Teo, with Teo feeling that the cabby had encroached into his lane, forcing him to brake to avoid contact.

Minutes later, the victim took the exit and began driving along Sengkang East Road towards Buangkok Green, stopping at a red light at the junction of Sengkang East Road and Compassvale Street.

The victim was the first vehicle in the fourth lane.

Teo followed the victim and drove his car along the fifth lane before cutting into the fourth lane in front of the victim's car, stopping with his vehicle diagonally positioned in front of the victim.

Teo did so because he intended to turn right at the next junction. His manoeuvre forced the victim to move his vehicle slightly to the right to avoid contact.

When the lights turned green, Teo drove off before braking abruptly four times. He then went straight along Sengkang East Road towards Buangkok Green.

The victim followed behind him and began switching lanes.

When he did so, Teo suddenly did the same and braked abruptly, forcing the victim to step on his brakes to avoid colliding with Teo.

The pair then approached the junction of Sengkang East Road and Sengkang East Way. The victim drove along lane one, which was a right-turn-only lane, intending to turn right.

Teo was in lane three, separated from the victim by a lorry in lane two.

When the victim turned right, Teo cut in front of the lorry. He was veering right towards the victim when he collided with the victim's vehicle.

The victim's taxi was scratched and dented. He alighted and examined the damage, which later cost him S$2,900 to repair, but Teo did not alight. Instead, he drove off.

Teo was arrested on May 7, 2025 and released on bail.

Several months later on the morning of Dec 9, 2025, Teo was driving along Pasir Panjang Road towards Clementi when he switched lanes in front of a 44-year-old female driver.

The woman felt that Teo had cut into her lane and flashed her high beam lights at him several times.

Teo responded by braking abruptly and veering slightly to the left, forcing the woman to also brake abruptly to avoid contact.

The woman then switched lanes away from Teo, but Teo swerved into her lane without signalling and braked again.

The woman had to brake abruptly and swerve into another lane to avoid contact, but Teo followed suit.

He wanted to stop the woman to confront her about the flashing of her high beams, the court heard.

SENTENCING

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ernest Goh sought five to 10 weeks' jail and 24 months' disqualification from driving, noting the sustained pattern of dangerous driving involving two victims.

Mr Goh noted that Teo has multiple compounded traffic offences, including speeding, driving without reasonable consideration and careless driving.

This refers to traffic violations paid with out-of-court fines.

Teo's lawyer, Mr Kalaithasan Karuppaya from Regent Law asked for five weeks' jail instead.

He said his client's actions were due to a lapse in judgment, but that he cooperated fully with the authorities during investigations.

Mr Kalaithasan said Teo is employed as a limo and private-hire vehicle driver.

He said Teo was currently grieving the loss of his younger brother, which has also plunged the family into significant financial hardship due to substantial outstanding mortgage obligations.

Teo is also enduring a period of acute emotional distress with his current divorce proceedings, said the lawyer.

District Judge Lorraine Ho imposed a longer driving ban than what the prosecution sought, in view of Teo's poor driving record.

She said there were elements of road rage in his actions and said Teo had driven in a "rather aggressive" manner.

For dangerous driving, he could have been jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to S$5,000 and given a driving ban.