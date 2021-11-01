Private-hire driver fined for driving over woman's foot while leaning forward to check phone

SINGAPORE: A private-hire driver caused a 70-year-old woman to fall over and fracture her foot, after he drove his vehicle over her foot while leaning forward to accept a new booking on his phone.

Chua Kim Yuen, 45, was fined S$4,000 and banned from driving for a year on Monday (Nov 1). He pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous hurt by a negligent act.

The court heard that Chua was driving in the open-air car park near Block 513, Jurong West Street 52 at about 8.15am on Jun 21, 2019.

The victim was walking along the right side of the car park.

As he drove, Chua leaned towards his handphone, which was on a mount in his vehicle, to accept a new booking.

As he did so, he failed to keep a proper lookout for pedestrians. The right rear wheel of his car ran over the victim's left foot, causing her to fall to the ground, the court heard.

Chua got out of the car and saw the 70-year-old woman crying and holding her foot. She asked Chua to call her husband, who arrived shortly after. Chua accompanied them to a nearby clinic, and the victim was referred to a hospital.

Chua drove both the victim and her husband to the Emergency Medicine Department of Ng Teng Fong Hospital. He waited there and later offered to pay for the victim's medical bills and a wheelchair, but the victim declined, the court heard.

She was found to have fractured her foot and toe and was given 15 days' hospitalisation leave.

The prosecutor asked for a S$4,000 fine and a driving ban of a year, noting that Chua had offered assistance to the victim, pleaded guilty early and had no previous convictions.

For causing grievous hurt by a negligent act, he could have been jailed up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.