3-year lock-in period for vehicles registered from Feb 19 as business-owned private-hire cars, says LTA

Vehicle lock-in status

1. How would I be notified if the lock-in is applicable to my business-owned chauffeured private-hire cars?

Before a business initiates the registration or conversion of a chauffeured private-hire car, or the transfer of a such car to another business via the OneMotoring digital service, the system will display an acknowledgement field, if applicable. This message will inform vehicle owners that their business-owned chauffeured private-hire car will be subject to a lock-in period. Following the successful completion of the transaction, vehicle owners will receive a notification e-letter confirming the transaction and specifying the applicable lock-in duration.

2. How do I check the status of my business-owned chauffeured private-hire car's lock-in duration?

Vehicle owners may check the lock-in status of their business-owned chauffeured private-hire cars from the notification e-letter after successful registration, conversion or transfer of the vehicle.

3. How do I check if the business-owned chauffeured private-hire car that I intend to purchase is subjected to a lock-in duration?

Potential buyers may check the lock-in status of the business-owned chauffeured private-hire car with the seller.

4. I have a sole proprietorship. Will my chauffeured private-hire car be subject to the lock-in?

Chauffeured private-hire cars owned by business entities registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) with a Unique Entity Number (UEN) will be subject to the lock-in.

Registration of new business-owned chauffeured private-hire car

5. Will my business-owned chauffeured private-hire car be subject to the lock-in period if I register or convert it before Feb 19, 2025?

The lock-in period will not apply to business-owned chauffeured private-hire cars registered or converted before Feb 19, 2025.

6. If my business registers a chauffeured private-hire car after Feb 19, 2025, using a temporary Certificate of Entitlement (TCOE) obtained before Feb 19, 2025, will the lock-in period apply?

The lock-in period will not apply to business-owned chauffeured private-hire cars registered using TCOEs obtained before Feb 19, 2025.

Transfer of chauffeured private-hire cars from individuals to businesses

7. Will my business-owned chauffeured private-hire car be subject to the lock-in period if the application for transfer from an individual was submitted before Feb 19, 2025, but completed after Feb 19, 2025?

The lock-in period will not apply if the application for transfer had been successfully submitted before Feb 19, 2025.

8. An application for transfer was submitted before Feb 19, 2025. However, the transfer was unsuccessful due to various reasons, such as being unable to secure financing, and a new transfer was initiated on or after Feb 19, 2025. Will the chauffeured private-hire car be subject to the lock-in period?

The lock-in period will not apply to the earlier application for transfer submitted before Feb 19, 2025. However, it will apply to the new transfer application submitted after Feb 19, 2025.

Transfer of chauffeured private-hire cars between businesses

9. If a business-owned chauffeured private-hire car without an existing lock-in period is transferred to another business, will that vehicle be subject to a new 3-year lock-in duration following the transfer?

As existing business-owned chauffeured private-hire cars registered, converted or transferred before Feb 19, 2025 will not be subject to this lock-in period, their transfer to another business will not trigger a new lock-in period.