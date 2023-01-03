Singapore private home prices increased 8.4% in 2022, slower growth than preceding year

SINGAPORE: Private home prices in Singapore rose by 8.4 per cent in 2022, compared with the 10.6 per cent increase in 2021, according to flash estimates released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Tuesday (Jan 3).

The moderation in price increase came on the back of a decline in private housing sales, with total sales falling by about 36 per cent last year, said URA.

Overall the private residential property index increased to 188.2 points in the fourth quarter of last year, a 0.2 per cent rise from the previous month.

The number of sales in the last quarter of 2022 fell by about 49 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis and by about 60 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee and Tie said: "The price softening is in line with a weaker macroeconomic projection against a backdrop of rising mortgage rates and spiralling inflation."

Singapore introduced property cooling measures in December 2021 and September last year to dampen demand.