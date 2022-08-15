New private home sales rise nearly 71% in July, driven by AMO Residence

SINGAPORE: New private home sales in Singapore rose nearly 71 per cent in July from a month earlier as buyers returned to the market after the June holidays.

Developers sold 834 units last month - excluding executive condominiums (ECs) - up from 488 units in June, according to figures released on Monday (Aug 15) by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

On a year-on-year basis, new home sales fell nearly 48 per cent from the 1,602 units sold in July last year.

Sales were boosted by AMO Residence in Ang Mo Kio, the sole new project launched in July and the largest suburban condominium development launched this year.

"The good sales at AMO Residence could be attributed to the severe lack of new home supply in the suburbs. There has not been a mid-size condominium launch for almost a year," said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.

About 98 per cent of the units at AMO Residence were sold on the first day of launch.

Due to the strong sales at the Ang Mo Kio project, Ms Sun noted that the bulk of new home sales last month was from the Outside of Central Region (OCR) at 58.2 per cent or 485 units. This is followed by the Core Central Region (CCR) at 22.2 per cent or 185 units, and the Rest of Central Region (RCR) at 19.7 per cent or 164 units sold.