New private home sales more than double in January

SINGAPORE: Sales of new private homes in Singapore more than doubled in the first month of 2023, amid new launches and the return of mainland Chinese buyers to the property market.

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 391 units in January, up from 170 the previous month, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Wednesday (Feb 15). The number of units launched for sale shot up from 45 in December 2022 to 410.

"Sales were healthy, considering most show flats were closed during the Chinese New Year period," said Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research & analytics at OrangeTee & Tie.

The sole fresh project launch of the month, Sceneca Residence, accounted for the sale of 157 units, or 40.2 per cent of the total month's sales.

It was the first major non-landed private residential launch after the Government implemented a round of cooling measures for the property market in September 2022.

"The good sales take-up shows a pent-up demand for housing units, especially in the suburbs where supply remains tight. This is despite the high-interest rates and cooling measures implemented in September 2022," said Ms Sun.

Even without the launch of Sceneca Residence, more units were sold in January than in the month before, "proving that the record low sales in December was a blip", Huttons Asia's senior director for research Mr Lee Sze Teck said.

"On a year-on-year basis, sales were 42.8 per cent lower."

The Government introduced a set of property cooling measures on Sep 30 last year, following an earlier round in December 2021.