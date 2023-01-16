New private home sales down again in December; record low of 45 units launched

SINGAPORE: New private home sales fell for a third consecutive month in December, amid a lack of launches, interest rate volatility and the typical year-end lull in the market.

Excluding executive condominiums (ECs), developers sold 170 units in December, down from 260 the previous month, data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Monday (Jan 16). This was as the number of units launched for sale dropped to just 45.

Huttons Asia's senior director for research Lee Sze Teck said December 2022 has set "the record for the slowest month ever".

"Developers sold 170 units in December, 34.6 per cent lower month-on-month and 73.8 per cent lower year-on-year," he said.

"Developers launched only a paltry 45 units for sale in December. This is the lowest number of units launched for sale since URA started reporting the data in June 2007."

One Global Group senior analyst for research and content creation Mohan Sandrasegeran said: "The drop in new home sales was likely a result of the absence of major new project launches, volatile nature of interest rates and the housing market's typical slower activity during the holiday season."

The Government introduced a set of property cooling measures on Sep 30 last year, following an earlier round in December 2021.