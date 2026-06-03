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Government to release land for over 4,700 new private homes in second half of 2026
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Singapore

Government to release land for over 4,700 new private homes in second half of 2026

The total confirmed supply of new private homes for this year - 9,300 - is more than 50 per cent higher than the annual average over the past decade.

Government to release land for over 4,700 new private homes in second half of 2026

A general view of the private residential prime district near Orchard Road in Singapore. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

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Renee Kuek
Renee Kuek
03 Jun 2026 10:53AM
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SINGAPORE: Land for 4,745 new private homes will be released under the government land sales (GLS) programme in the second half of 2026.

Combined with sites launched in the first half of the year, the total confirmed supply for the year - 9,320 units - will be more than 50 per cent higher than the annual average over the past 10 years.

This latest supply injection will take the total pipeline supply of private homes - including executive condominiums - to about 61,000 units, including around 32,000 units available for sale in the next two years or so, said Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 3).

The confirmed list comprises eight private residential sites and one white site, providing for 83,350 sq m of commercial space alongside new private and executive condominium homes, according to the Ministry of National Development (MND) in a news release.

The reserve list comprises eight private residential sites, one commercial site, two white sites and two hotel sites, with the potential to deliver an additional 4,455 private homes, 104,750 sq m of commercial space and 970 hotel rooms if triggered for sale.

Sites on the reserve list are not released for tender immediately. Instead, they are launched only if a developer indicates a minimum price that is accepted by the government.

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The location plan for the White site in Jurong Lake District that will be up for tender under the Government Land Sales Programme. (Image: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

JURONG LAKE DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT

The government will also launch the white site at Jurong Lake District (JLD) for tender in July under the confirmed list for the second half of 2026, Mr Chee said.

This comes amid plans to develop the district as Singapore’s largest mixed-use business district outside the city centre, integrating homes and workspaces with retail, dining and entertainment options.

"The proposed development can potentially yield 1,200 residential units and spaces for office, retail, F&B, entertainment and other complementary uses," he said.

He pointed to the strong connectivity in the area, which will have four MRT lines by 2032, as a factor that will strengthen the district as a key business and lifestyle hub outside the city centre.

"We will continue to take a long-term approach in planning our city - continue to build more homes as well as reimagine spaces to integrate working, living and playing, to create a vibrant, resilient and sustainable living environment for everyone," Mr Chee added.

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Source: CNA/rk(gr)

Related Topics

private housing Government Land Sales Master Plan
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