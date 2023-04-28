Singapore private home prices up by 3.3% in Q1, rising at faster pace

SINGAPORE: Prices of private homes increased by 3.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, accelerating from a 0.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority's statistics released on Friday (Apr 28).

The increase was higher for landed properties at 5.9 per cent, compared with 0.6 per cent last quarter. Prices of non-landed properties increased by 2.6 per cent, also higher than the previous quarter (0.3 per cent).

For condominiums, the increase was driven by strong sales in the Rest of Central Region (RCR), which increased by 4.4 per cent.

Suburban or Outside Central Region (OCR) condo prices increased by 1.9 per cent, reversing a 2.6 per cent decline in the previous quarter. Prices in the Core Central Region (CCR) edged up by 0.8 per cent.

Rentals increased by 7.2 per cent in the quarter, a slight drop from the 7.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter.