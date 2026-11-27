SINGAPORE: Over a period of almost three years, a part-time private tutor committed various sexual offences against 16 young girls, including his niece and 15 of his students.

The victims were aged between seven and 11.

Most offences took place while the man was conducting tuition sessions. He would guide their hands to touch his private parts under the pretext of playing a game, and film himself committing an obscene act behind them during lessons without their knowledge.

The 48-year-old man was handed a total of 72 charges.

He pleaded guilty to 21 of them on Friday (Nov 27), for outrage of modesty, voyeurism and producing child abuse material.

The other 51 charges will be taken into consideration during his sentencing in February 2027.

A former school teacher and father of two, the man was arrested on Sep 24, 2025, after a victim's parent filed a police report.

The parent was alerted by the victim's elder sister that the man had taken videos of the victim.

During his arrest, the man was found with 16 voyeuristic recordings of various unknown female victims.

Court documents showed that he did not admit to his offences during investigations.

The offences were discovered only after the authorities examined video evidence on his phone and conducted extensive tracing to identify the victims.

The court imposed gag orders protecting the victims' identities, which extend to the accused and all incident locations.

WHAT HAPPENED

The man committed the offences between Dec 31, 2022 and Sep 19, 2025.

In one incident, he played a game with a nine-year-old girl, asking her to retrieve Scrabble pieces from his hand beneath a table after deliberately placing them near his private parts.

In another incident, he asked a victim to remove her pants and underwear before molesting her. On two other occasions, he pulled down her shorts and underwear and touched her without consent.

The girl repeatedly told him to stop and pushed his hand away, but he would continue again after a while.

She eventually told her parents after several lessons. Her mother stopped the lessons but did not make a police report as she was concerned that there was no objective evidence to prove the man's acts, court documents show.

The man also filmed himself committing obscene acts near his victims.

In February 2024, during a Chinese New Year gathering at a relative's home, he secretly filmed 15 upskirt videos of his 11-year-old niece over about two-and-a-half hours.

He also made similar recordings of other victims, including 33 videos of one girl.

"SERIAL SEXUAL OFFENDER"

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jun Ya sought up to 15 years, one month and six weeks’ jail, and 24 strokes of the cane for the man.

In written sentencing submissions, she called the man a "serial sexual offender" who committed a string of 71 sexual offences against the 16 girls.

"He took advantage of his position as the private tutor of 15 of the victims and abused the trust reposed in him when committing the offences," said Ms Tan.

She added that most of the tuition classes were unsupervised, making the offences difficult to detect.

The man had used "various means" to avoid getting caught, by disguising his acts as games with the victims and using folders and other objects to conceal his private parts.

Ms Tan also noted that the man had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, with a doctor finding a partial contributory link between his condition and the offences.

She added that he was assessed to be at risk of further reoffending, particularly if his condition remained untreated.

The man, who appeared via video link during the hearing on Friday, kept his head down as the prosecution read out the statement of facts detailing his offences.

His lawyer, Mr Rajan Supramaniam from Regent Law, told the court that the man had intended to plead guilty from the beginning and was sincerely apologetic towards all those affected by his actions.

The man was also willing to pay compensation to the victims, Mr Rajan added. Noting his client's regret over "diminishing the reputation of the teaching profession", the defence lawyer urged the court to impose the best, and not "crushing" sentence to the man.

The court heard from a representative of one of the victims on Friday. Speaking in Mandarin through an interpreter, the man said that he was seeking about S$2,000 to S$3,000 in compensation to recover the amount he paid for the tuition classes.

His relationship with the victim was not revealed in court.

For outraging the modesty of a person below 14 years old, he could be jailed up to five years, fined, caned, or be given a combination of these punishments.

For committing voyeurism against a person under 14, he could be jailed up to two years and fined or caned.

Producing child abuse material carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and the offender could be fined or caned.