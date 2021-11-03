Probation not recommended for 21-year-old who impregnated 3 of his girlfriends, assaulted one of them

SINGAPORE: The prosecution is pushing for a 21-year-old man who impregnated three girls to be sentenced to reformative training, after he was found unsuitable for probation.

The offender, who cannot be named due to gag orders protecting the victims, had pleaded guilty in July.

He admitted to four counts of sexual penetration of a minor under 16 and one charge of voluntarily causing hurt, with another 17 charges taken into consideration.

The youngest victim, who was 12 at the time of the offence, aborted her child, while the other two victims, aged 15 and 18, gave birth.

On Wednesday (Nov 3), the court heard that the offender was not recommended for probation. Instead, he was found suitable for level 2 intensity reformative training, as he has "many needs to address".

The defence tried to seek level 1 intensity reformative training instead, later asking for an adjournment to take instructions and consider if they might prepare further written arguments.

District Judge Kessler Soh granted a two-week adjournment, as the lead counsel for the defence had to leave the hearing early for another court mention, but told the remaining counsel that "it's important for you to manage (your client's) expectations".

THE OFFENCES

The offender met the youngest victim V1, on Instagram in January 2019. She told him that she was 12 going on 13, while the offender was 18 at the time.

They met for the first time on Jan 19, 2019, at the offender's house. He committed the sexual penetration offence against the 12-year-old girl that same day.

The offender was being investigated for this offence when he again had sexual intercourse with the girl at a staircase landing in February 2019.

She was found to be 10 weeks pregnant on Apr 30, 2019, and aborted the foetus in May. The probability of the offender being the father of the child was found to be 99.9999 per cent on paternity testing.

He enlisted for national service the month his child was aborted, but continued to see the girl, who was staying with her mother. He had sex with the victim again in June 2019 when sleeping over.

The offender began dating another girl, 18-year-old V2, from August 2019 to September 2020.

In January 2020, the offender had a dispute with V2 outside his home, as he did not want her to leave his house. He slapped her cheek and kicked her lower back as he was angry.

V2 discovered in March 2020 that she was pregnant with his child, and gave birth in July 2020.

The offender also admitted to an earlier offence in 2017, when he dated a 15-year-old girl he got to know through mutual friends. He was 17 when he sexually penetrated the minor at a staircase landing.

They had sex twice or thrice a month until they broke up, and the teenager discovered in early 2018 that she was pregnant with the offender's child.

The hospital reported the case of underage pregnancy to the police on Mar 7, 2018. The teenager is currently raising the child.

The offender will return to court for sentencing on Nov 19.