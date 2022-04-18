Processing time for vehicle permits to enter Singapore expected to improve to 3 weeks: LTA

SINGAPORE: The processing time for vehicle entry permit (VEP) applications is expected to improve to three weeks, after additional resources were allocated to handle the demand from motorists seeking to enter Singapore in foreign registered vehicles.

The current processing time is seven weeks.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday (Apr 18) that it has received about 120,000 VEP applications since the reopening of the land borders on Apr 1.

About 50,000 applicants - or about 40 per cent of the total applications - received the outcomes ahead of the stated processing time at the point of application, said LTA.

"Due to the high volume of VEP applications for cross-border travel, LTA has further ramped up resources to handle the demand. With the additional resourcing, VEP processing time is expected to be progressively reduced from seven weeks to three weeks," it said.

Land borders were fully reopened between Singapore and Malaysia on Apr 1, the first time in two years that fully vaccinated people were able to move freely between the two countries without having to quarantine or do COVID-19 tests.

The authorities have advised leisure travellers to defer their plans to allow those with essential travel needs to make their trips.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must have LTA’s VEP approval email and Autopass card before they travel.

VEP applications must be done online via the VEP Digital Services on LTA's OneMotoring website. Applications will no longer be accepted at Singapore’s land checkpoints to facilitate traffic flow.

Applicants are notified of the expected processing time at the point of application.