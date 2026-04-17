Taoist priest fined S$2,000 for organising 10-hour procession without permit

SINGAPORE: A Taoist priest who organised a public procession involving about 150 people and multiple performances lasting around 10 hours was fined S$2,000 (US$1,600) on Friday (Apr 17) for holding it without a permit.

Tan Eng Hua, 62, who was then secretary of the Singapore San Ching Taoism Association, pleaded guilty to one charge under the Public Order Act.

Another similar charge was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The court heard that in January 2024, a decision was made to relocate the Singapore San Ching Taoism Association from 399A Guillemard Road to 6 Ubi Road 1, with the move scheduled for Jun 22, 2024.

During planning, the idea of a public procession was mooted for the association to visit other temples to strengthen ties with those it had good relationships with. The procession was intended to commemorate the relocation.