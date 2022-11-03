MOH officially launches new research programme to prepare Singapore for future pandemics

SINGAPORE: A new programme that aims to build up Singapore’s preparedness and response capabilities for future pandemics was officially launched by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Nov 3).

The Programme for Research in Epidemic Preparedness and Response’s (PREPARE) immediate task will be to work closely with MOH to develop a national epidemic research and development plan.

Led by Professor Wang Linfa from Duke-NUS Medical School and Professor David Lye from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, the programme is supported by MOH’s National Medical Research Council and administered by NCID.

Speaking at the launch of the programme, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that having a dedicated research programme will help to bring together multi-disciplinary experts throughout the pandemic research ecosystem in a coordinated fashion.

He added that this will also further strengthen Singapore’s existing capabilities by forming research networks as well as developing necessary tools, methods, and products to respond to future infectious disease outbreak threats.

Internationally, the new programme will strengthen research partnerships, share information and knowledge, and collaborate in clinical trials with various institutions in the region, he said.

Mr Ong said it will also be Singapore’s connection to international pandemic research forums and platforms, such as the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

During his speech, Mr Ong highlighted the contributions made by several researchers including Prof Wang, whose team managed to isolate the SARS-CoV-2 virus within days of the first local confirmed COVID-19 case.

“Our years of investment in biomedical research and our accumulation of experts across a diverse field has paid off during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis,” he said.

“Without the reservoir of capabilities and talent that was built up over the years, we would not have been able to respond to the pandemic as effectively as we had.”

“Our experience in pandemic crisis management also portends modern policy making – grounded on scientific evidence and data, informed by research findings.”

“These pandemic preparedness and response capabilities should be consolidated and built upon further.”

The programme was first announced in December 2020 during the launch of Singapore’s S$25 billion plan to drive research, innovation and enterprise for the next five years.



During MOH’s committee of supply debate last year, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said the programme will help to accelerate the development of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines as well as establish a national infectious disease repository and database for research and data analysis.