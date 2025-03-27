PSP leadership change unlikely to affect voter appeal, shows members' confidence in Leong Mun Wai, say analysts

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) leadership change – returning the secretary-general post from Ms Hazel Poa to Mr Leong Mun Wai – is unlikely to affect its appeal to voters, said political analysts.

The transition signals internal confidence in Mr Leong’s leadership as the party gears up for the next General Election, they added.

Mr Leong, who previously held the position from April 2023 to February 2024, was re-elected on Wednesday evening (Mar 26), replacing Ms Poa. Both serve as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs).

Speaking to reporters at PSP’s headquarters, party founder Tan Cheng Bock said there was "no contest" for the position of secretary-general.

"It is just that Hazel wanted to pass the baton back to Mun Wai," he said, emphasising the party’s collective decision-making approach.

Ms Poa, now vice-chairperson, cited personal commitments – including being a foster parent – as the reason for stepping down.

"This arrangement suits us well," she added.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock was also re-elected as PSP’s chairman, a role he has held since he vacated the secretary-general seat.

POFMA ISSUE UNLIKELY TO CAST SHADOW

Analysts believe the leadership change would not shake the party’s voter base.

Independent political analyst Felix Tan said that the party's central executive committee (CEC) already consists of “core individuals that members trust and have confidence in”.

“I don’t think that this change in leadership will have an impact on how voters see the PSP,” he said.

Associate Professor of Law from the Singapore Management University (SMU) Eugene Tan said that the party’s leadership is now clearly anchored by a trio: Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Mr Leong and Ms Poa.

“The trio have consolidated their grip on the party,” he said. “It’s business as usual for the PSP.”

Still, some analysts flagged concerns about the frequency of leadership changes. Since its founding in 2019, PSP has seen four transitions at the top.

National University of Singapore’s (NUS) associate professor of political science Chong Ja Ian said this could raise questions about the party’s stability.

“The impression from relatively frequent changeovers in senior leadership is that the PSP has to develop more consistency,” said Assoc Prof Chong, adding that Singaporean voters are generally accustomed to longer leadership tenures.

Mr Leong had previously stepped down as secretary-general after receiving a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA). But analysts said that incident is unlikely to be a major issue come election time.

It is “already behind many of us”, said Dr Felix Tan.

Dr Teo Kay Key from the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) agreed, noting that Mr Leong took responsibility by removing the post and resigning as secretary-general.

“It is likely that this would not be seen as a major issue during the GE,” she said.

However, Assoc Prof Chong said that the POFMA episode may leave voters with mixed views.

“Some voters may believe that it represents a degree of imprudence from Leong,” he said. “Others may believe he was unfairly treated by what they understand to be an at best unclear law.”

PARTY CONFIDENT IN LEONG’S LEADERSHIP

Mr Leong’s return to the top post suggests the party remains confident in his leadership.

PSP members appear to view Mr Leong as the de facto leader, said IPS’ Dr Teo. “That would probably help him as he starts work in preparing to lead the party into GE2025,” she added.

There should be “no doubt” that Mr Leong’s stepping down after the POFMA order “did not indicate any loss of confidence in his leadership”, said SMU’s Assoc Prof Tan.

“The appointment of Poa similarly does not reflect loss of confidence in her,” he added.

Mr Leong’s re-election suggests that a majority of the party’s top decision-making body still retains confidence in him as a leader, said Dr Elvin Ong, an assistant professor with NUS’ political science department.

Noting comments made by the three PSP leaders on Wednesday night, IPS’ Dr Teo said the transition “seems to have been quite smooth”.

“These changes in the top position might actually suggest to voters that the PSP is a party that has a clear direction and leadership, rather than one which has had a lot of troubles at the top ranks,” she added.

Nevertheless, Assoc Prof Chong said that with this leadership change, there could be the sense that party members prefer Mr Leong’s leadership to Ms Poa’s.

“The results of the election suggest that within the PSP, they believe that Leong may be a better choice for leadership in their party than Poa,” he said. “They may prefer an individual who is more publicly vocal and visible in a leadership position.”

NO CHANGE IN PSP’S ELECTION STRATEGY

Mr Leong likened the leadership transition to a “relay team”, saying the CEC wanted him to lead the party’s election campaign. But there is “little change” since he and Ms Poa have been working together closely, he added.

Analysts echoed that view. Dr Felix Tan said that PSP’s plans for the General Election will likely continue “as per normal”.

“We should not read too much into this change,” he said. “There is unlikely going to be drastic changes to the PSP strategies.”

While Ms Poa may have had her plans before stepping down as secretary-general, she, along with Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Mr Leong, can work together to continue these plans into the 2025 General Election, he added.

Whether Mr Leong or Ms Poa is helming the party, major changes in PSP’s electoral strategy are unlikely, said Dr Ong, adding that major strategy decisions are usually discussed and collectively acted upon.

Passing the baton to Mr Leong could have been part of the plan leading up to the elections, said IPS’ Dr Teo.

“Given how the entire process took place, it is possible that the PSP does have a plan in place already, which includes this transition,” she added.