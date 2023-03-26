Progress Singapore Party chief Francis Yuen steps down in leadership shake-up

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) on Sunday (Mar 26) elected a new Central Executive Committee (CEC), with Mr Francis Yuen stepping down from his position as secretary-general.

The 73-year-old, who took over the role two years ago, will remain a member of the opposition party founded in 2019 by Dr Tan Cheng Bock, a former lawmaker with the ruling People's Action Party.

"Mr Yuen has recently been appointed as executive chairman of an overseas publicly listed company, so his new position will make it difficult for him to lead the party," said the PSP in a press release.

"The new PSP secretary-general will be announced at a later date."

CNA understands that the new 12-member CEC plans to appoint its office holders on Mar 29.

Vice-chairman Wang Swee Chuang and youth wing head Jess Chua have also stepped down from the committee, which is the party's top decision-making body.

Dr Tan, whom Mr Yuen had succeeded as secretary-general, remains the PSP's chairman and a member of the CEC.

"Serving in the CEC is hard work," said Dr Tan in a statement, praising the previous committee elected in April 2021.

He also complimented the PSP's two Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs) - Mr Leong Mun Wai and Ms Hazel Poa - for performing "substantially well" in Parliament.