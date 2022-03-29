PSP tightens selection process, aims to get more members elected into Parliament

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said that it has tightened its selection process for cadres, as it steps up efforts to win more seats in Parliament at the country's next general election.

The opposition party outlined its change in policy regarding membership in a news release on Tuesday (Mar 29).

"While PSP initially had an open door policy on membership when it was established on Mar 28, 2019, the party’s current policy is to have people join first as volunteers and then later, if the PSP deems them suitable, to become members of the party," the release said, quoting secretary-general Francis Yuen from its general meeting on Sunday.

During the time people serve as volunteers of the PSP, the party can get

to know them better and vice versa, Mr Yuen said.

The party has been hit by some high-profile exits recently.

Last year, several members stepped down, including treasurer Kayla Low, youth wing leader Terence Soon and former election candidate Bradley Bowyer, who resigned after controversy surfaced over one of his social media posts.

Last month, PSP's communications chief and party spokesman Kumaran Pillai also quit, citing business-related reasons and health concerns.

“We respect their choice. We want to thank these people who left for

their contributions,” said PSP chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock.



“The way forward for the PSP is to stay united. We must never lose sight that only through unity can we win over the People's Action Party."

Mr Yuen pointed out that as an alternative party, the PSP faces "constraints".

"We have to be creative in getting around constraints,” he added.

One constraint is the "fear factor", where "good people may not join the PSP" because of it, he said, without elaborating on it.

He also encouraged PSP members to convince others to join the party as volunteers.

"FIGHTING FIT"

Mr Yuen also said at the meeting that the party has to be "fighting fit" to face surprises, including a possible sudden announcement of the general election.

Singapore’s next general election must be held by November 2025. Currently, two PSP members - Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa - are Non-Constituency Members of Parliament (NCMPs)

"“We have to prepare for the next general election. We have two NCMPs but we want to bring in more elected Members of Parliament at the next general election," said Mr Yuen.

"To be a catalyst of change, we need to make things happen not watch things happen. We are here to win and we must be disciplined to win."

Mr Yuen added that PSP was disappointed by the previous election's results, but that it was not deterred. He said that PSP got an average of 41 per cent of the votes in the areas it contested in, describing it as "quite an achievement" but also saying the party "must do better".

"It was not an easy journey, but we made great progress along the way, given we were formed only three years ago," he said.