Paying progressive salaries: 1,900 Singapore companies accredited for uplifting lower-wage workers

SINGAPORE: More than 1,900 companies have received the Progressive Wage (PW) Mark, which recognises their efforts to uplift lower-wage workers.

Industry players hope the accreditation scheme, which was launched on Wednesday (Jan 18), will drive consumers to be more deliberate in their purchases and support businesses that carry the symbol.

More than 76,000 firms – about 52 per cent of all companies – across Singapore are eligible for this scheme.

Among the first batch of businesses that received the recognition was clothing retailer Uniqlo.

The company said paying progressive wages has brought many benefits, including helping it attract and retain talent.

“Happy employees equal happy customers,” said Ms Juliana Tan, Uniqlo Singapore’s human resources director.

“When we have employees who are happy working at Uniqlo, that will translate into how they can provide excellent customer service. So naturally, to a certain extent, that will therefore boost sales within our stores.”

Uniqlo said that of its 1,633 employees, about 500 are full-time lower-wage staff who have benefited from progressive wages.

For firms to get accredited, eligible employees must receive progressive wages, and all other local workers must be paid the minimum qualifying salary of S$1,400.