Food services workers to receive further pay increases under Progressive Wage Model

SINGAPORE: Eligible food services workers will receive pay increases for three more years, after the government accepted recommendations on the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for the industry.

The new wage increases will kick in on Jul 1 every year from 2026 to 2028, and cover more than 53,000 full-time and part-time workers, the Ministry of Manpower said on Monday (Mar 16).

The Food Services Progressive Wage Model underwent a review after it was first implemented in 2023 for Singapore citizens and permanent residents in the industry.

Under the new model, monthly salaries for eligible workers will increase by S$140 (US$109) every year from 2026 to 2028 for most job roles covered by the PWM, including food or drink stall assistants, cooks, waiters and kitchen assistants.

Waiter supervisors' monthly salaries will see a S$145 increase each year.

Entry-level workers will be paid at least S$2,220 as of Jul 1 this year, and that minimum will increase to S$2,500 by Jul 1, 2028.