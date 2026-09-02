Releasing mosquitoes to fight dengue: How Singapore took Project Wolbachia from lab to heartlands

SINGAPORE: Releasing mosquitoes to fight dengue may sound counterintuitive, but Singapore has spent more than a decade developing the approach to tackle the problem.

Project Wolbachia, which started in 2016, uses specially bred male mosquitoes to suppress the Aedes aegypti population and reduce the risk of dengue.

The project followed years of laboratory research and risk assessments, spurred in part by one of Singapore’s worst dengue outbreaks in 2013, when more than 22,000 cases were reported.

The high number of cases gave researchers added impetus to look for new ways to control the mosquito population, Dr Chong Chee-Seng, director of environmental epidemiology and toxicology at the Environmental Health Institute, told CNA.

“That really spurred us in terms of research,” said Dr Chong, who has since helped take Project Wolbachia from the laboratory to housing estates across the island.