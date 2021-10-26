Proofer Bakery’s food operations suspended after ‘massive’ pest infestation detected: SFA

SINGAPORE: Proofer Bakery has had its food business operations suspended until further notice after inspectors detected a “massive” pest infestation at its central kitchen, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Tuesday (Oct 26).

The company has also been ordered to recall food products that have been distributed to Proofer’s 16 retail outlets across Singapore.

In a media release, SFA said massive pest infestation - live cockroaches, rodent activity and dead rodents - was observed at Proofer Bakery’s kitchen at KA Foodlink at 171 Kampong Ampat during an inspection on Tuesday.

The infestation was at the food preparation areas and in food delivery trucks, said the agency.

“In addition, several lapses relating to poor maintenance of the premises were observed,” said SFA.

“In the interest of public health, SFA directed the licensee to rectify the lapses and take necessary measures to improve the food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.”

SFA said it will take enforcement action against food operators who do not comply with food safety requirements. Those convicted face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

