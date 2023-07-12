Proofer Bakery’s Changi City Point outlet suspended for two weeks due to infestation found on premises

SINGAPORE: The licence of Proofer Bakery & Pizzeria’s outlet at Changi City Point has been suspended for two weeks due to its failure to keep its licensed premises free of infestation, said Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Wednesday (Jul 12).

The branch will not be allowed to operate from Jul 12 to Jul 25.

Proofer was also fined S$800 (US$599) after accumulating 12 demerit points in a year. It was given six demerit points each for two offences of failing to keep licensed premises free of infestation.

Under the SFA’s points system, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have their licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled.

"All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers," said the agency.

The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the Food Safety Course Level 3.

SFA said it takes a serious view of these offences and reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers.

The agency added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

The central kitchen of Proofer Bakery was previously suspended after a “massive pest infestation” was detected by inspectors in October 2021. Food products distributed to Proofer’s retail outlets islandwide were also then recalled.

Members of the public who come across poor food safety practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise the outlets.

They can also provide feedback to SFA via its online feedback form or its contact centre at 6805 2871 with details for follow-up investigations.