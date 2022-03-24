'My name will be tarnished': Property agents impersonated in rental scams

SINGAPORE: For property agent Alan Wee, getting plenty of calls about rental listings is to be expected amid a booming rental market.

But he was left puzzled after his phone started buzzing last week with enquiries about some properties for rent. He did not have any such listings.

The alarm bells then began ringing when an upset caller asked why he had to transfer him S$2,500 again.

Confused, Mr Wee said: “Transfer what?”

“(The person) said: ‘I already transferred you S$2,500 – the first time you said you never received it. So you asked me to transfer again," Mr Wee told CNA.

“I said: ‘Oh my God, I think you kena (have been) scammed.’”

Mr Wee later discovered that the caller, a foreigner in his 30s, had transferred a S$2,500 deposit to someone impersonating him, in the hope of securing a flat viewing.

He had become a victim of an emerging scam type, in which scammers impersonate property agents, put up fake listings, and ask clients to fork out money for a viewing appointment.

Since January this year, 144 victims have lost at least S$190,000 to such scams, police said.

“MY NAME WILL BE TARNISHED”

The same night, Mr Wee made a police report and posted alerts on his social media.

“I was a bit annoyed, but also concerned about customers being scammed,” said the full-time agent from ERA Realty, who quickly flagged the incident to others who had enquired about the “property”.

Being impersonated by the scammer – who had used his name, photos and official agent registration number – was also frustrating.